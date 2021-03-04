Releasing The Kraken

The NHL's expansion SEATTLE KRAKEN, set to begin play next season, will be heard on iHEARTMEDIA Sports KJR-A/SEATTLE under a multiyear deal between the team, CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA, and the station. KJR will air all games, with sister Adult Hits KJAQ (96.5 JACK FM) airing selected games. As previously announced, EVERETT FITZHUGH will call KRAKEN play-by-play.

"I couldn't be prouder to join forces with SEATTLE KRAKEN,” said iHEARTMEDIA SEATTLE Pres. MARK GLYNN. “This alliance not only encompasses SPORTS RADIO 950 KJR as the flagship radio station but also strategically aligns our brands with CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA in a groundbreaking agreement. SEATTLE KRAKEN CEO TOD LEIWEKE and KRAKEN COO VICTOR DE BONIS and their team have been incredible to work with in creating this partnership.”

“Since our ticket drive in 2018, iHEARTMEDIA SEATTLE and KJR have been with us every step of the way,” said LEIWEKE. “With hosts that are entertaining and informative, we have found the perfect home for our fans to listen to KRAKEN games, wherever they are.”

“We are extremely excited to bring SEATTLE’s newest professional franchise to the airwaves,” said iHEARTMEDIA SEATTLE SVP/Programming RICH MOORE. “It will be beyond fun helping build up this great fan base from the start, offering additional content and unique access on multiple platforms. SPORTS RADIO 950 KJR and its entire team are proud to be the home of the KRAKEN!”

“We are thrilled to partner with iHEARTMEDIA in SEATTLE,” added CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA SVP/Marketing ROSIE SELLE. “We look forward to seeing their vast promotional power support the world-class music and events we intend to attract to CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA.”

