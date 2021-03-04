Spataro

ILLINOIS RADIO NETWORK Affiliate Sales Mgr. JOHN SPATARO has been promoted to GM of the network's parent, FRANKLIN MEDIA GROUP, overseeing the day-to-day operations of the radio network. SPATARO joined IRN in 2016 after stints as OM at WCKG-A/ELMHURST-CHICAGO and anchoring news at WZOE-A-F-WRVY/PRINCETON, IL. He also serves as a stringer for MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL ADVANCED MEDIA's game streaming.

FRANKLIN MEDIA GROUP and FRANKLIN NEWS FOUNDATION Pres. CHRIS KRUG said, "JOHN has been an outstanding performer over the past four years with FRANKLIN MEDIA GROUP. He's set a standard for excellence in ensuring the highest quality content and delivery for ILLINOIS RADIO NETWORK's affiliates and partners. JOHN has the respect of the ILLINOIS radio community and our team, and we are confident that he will excel in this newly created role.... We continue to innovate at FRANKLIN, FMG and IRN -- and JOHN has played a significant role in our emergence as a statewide news, sports and information leader."

