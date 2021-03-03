Lambert

VANNER RECORDS/RCA NASHVILLE Country artist MIRANDA LAMBERT is partnering with TC RESTAURANT GROUP to have her name on a restaurant and bar in DOWNTOWN NASHVILLE, according to the NASHVILLE BUSINESS JOURNAL. The restaurant will be called "MIRANDA LAMBERT's CASA ROSA," located at 308 BROADWAY. The project makes LAMBERT the first female Country star to have a bar and restaurant on BROADWAY in NASHVILLE, where male stars including JASON ALDEAN, LUKE BRYAN, BLAKE SHELTON, DIERKS BENTLEY, JOHN RICH and others already have namesake bars.

"A Metro permit pulled WEDNESDAY shows that the building is undergoing interior renovations to the existing restaurant/bar space," the NASHVILLE BUSINESS JOURNAL reports. "That includes adding a mezzanine and two restrooms to the second floor, and upgrading the 'bar areas and finishes' for the 17,400-square-foot building."

TC RESTAURANTS’ portfolio includes JASON ALDEAN's KITCHEN AND ROOFTOP BAR, LUKE'S 32 BRIDGE FOOD + DRINK, FGL HOUSE and other venues.

On the heels of the new bar announcement, LAMBERT also revealed TODAY (3/4) that she will release a new album on FRIDAY, MAY 7th with fellow Texan artist/songwriters JACK INGRAM and JON RANDALL. Titled, "The Marfa Tapes" (it was recorded ibn MARFA, TX), LAMBERT describes the tracks as "raw," and said, "You can hear the wind blowing, the cows mooing ... We wanted you to feel like you were right there with us, sitting around the campfire, escaping the world, disappearing into the music." The first song from the album, "In His Arms," will drop at MIDNIGHT (ET) TONIGHT.

