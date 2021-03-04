Gates

GONZO GATES, host of FISHNET SYNDICATION's Classic Hits shows "THE 80S TIME WARP" and "90S FLASHBACK," has added hosting duties for FISHNET's "TIMELINE" feature, replacing the late VIC "THE CRASHMAN" ST. JOHN.

GATES said, "Radio is the soundtrack of our lives and each week I get to help listeners remember all the moments that they might have forgotten about through music and stories.... Since partnering with FISHNET, MIKE (TYLER) and KENT (JONES) have given me an enormous opportunity to reach listeners all over the country which is I why I am excited to take over hosting TIMELINE."

