Amy Grant's 1991 Album

AMY GRANT's "Heart in Motion" album is 30 years old. Recently, GRANT sat down with FORBES MAGAZINE to talk about it. Later this SPRING look for "Heart in Motion" to be reissued as a double record set with bonus material.

GRANT spent most of 2020 recovering from open heart surgery when a birth defect was found during a routine appointment for her husband, Country music star VINCE GILL. "What a strange year. We were launching into the most touring I've done in a decade - and then everything shut down," GRANT told FORBES MAGAZINE. "It was a great time to recover because everybody was being very still. For all of the really hard things about this last year, there [have] been so many hidden gifts."

« see more Net News