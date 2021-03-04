Dave and Mary Hoxeng (Photo: WYCT web site)

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to ADX COMMUNICATIONS owners DAVE and MARY HOXENG, who were recognized with the "Spirit of PENSACOLA Award” by the GREATER PENSACOLA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE at the 61st Annual PENSACOLA Area Commitment to Excellence (PACE) Awards last night (3/3). The couple owns Country WYCT (CAT COUNTRY 98.7), News-Talk WNRP-A-W222BR (NEWSRADIO 92.3 FM/1620 AM), WEBY (ESPN PENSACOLA 99.1/1330) and W233CY (PLAYLIST 94.5).

WYCT PD/morning host BRENT LANE shared the news on FACEBOOK, writing, “The Spirit of PENSACOLA Award sums up DAVE and MARY perfectly. An unyielding spirit. A sense of purpose for helping the Greater PENSACOLA area grow and be the best it can be. DAVE and MARY lead by example through work with the GREATER PENSACOLA CHAMBER, in military affairs, and nonprofits. What I learned from DAVE and MARY was ‘Success through Service’ is real.”

