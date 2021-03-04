Bootleg Kev

UNITED STATIONS will launch THE BOOTLEG KEV SHOW in syndication MARCH 9th. THE BOOTLEG KEV package will include a daily 4-5 hour show for afternoons or nights and a two-hour weekend mix show. Initial affiliates are Top 40/Rhythmic KKFR (POWER 98.3 & 96.1)/PHOENIX, Top 40/Rhythmic WLLD (WiLD 94.1)/TAMPA and Top 40/Rhythmic KCAQ (Q95.9)/OXNARD-VENTURA.

Announcement of the show's syndicated launch came from UNITED STATIONS SVP/Content and Affiliation STEFAN JONES and USRN's new appointed content specialist/consultant TIM RICHARDS of TR MEDIA; jointly with the BOOTLEG KEV team, which includes network operations consultant BRIAN SAMSON.

PHOENIX native BOOTLEG KEV has over 15 years of radio experience in LAS VEGAS, TAMPA, PHOENIX and he's spent the last four years at iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop & R&B KRRL (REAL 92.3)/LOS ANGELES.

UNITED STATION's STEFAN JONES commented, "This format requires complete authenticity, and BOOTLEG KEV delivers that. His connection to the music, the artists and his listeners is unmatched."

BOOTLEG KEV added, "This show is something that is currently missing from the syndication world, and one that I'm very excited about bringing to airwaves across the country. I am so excited about our partnership with UNITED STATIONS. STEFAN JONES, ANDY DENEMARK, TIM RICHARDS and the whole team see the vision, and I look forward to shaking up radio with them in my corner."

« see more Net News