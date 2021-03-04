The Return

UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA Triple A WXPN/PHILADELPHIA and event host DAN REED have just announced that the annual NONCOMMVENTION will be virtual for 2021. Last year’s event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is scheduled for MAY 5th-7th with details to follow soon. Hear new music, discuss current industry issues and connect with the Triple A community.

Last year would have been the 20th anniversary of the event, so that will be case this year!

Learn more here.



