NONCOMMvention Goes Virtual For 2021
UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA Triple A WXPN/PHILADELPHIA and event host DAN REED have just announced that the annual NONCOMMVENTION will be virtual for 2021. Last year’s event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is scheduled for MAY 5th-7th with details to follow soon. Hear new music, discuss current industry issues and connect with the Triple A community.
Last year would have been the 20th anniversary of the event, so that will be case this year!
