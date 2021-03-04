Ryan Castle And Taryn Daly

ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS Active Rock KISW/SEATTLE has promoted RYAN CASTLE to Brand Manager and TARYN DALY to Assistant Brand Manager effective immediately. CASTLE was the station’s Assistant Brand Manager and DALY has hosted nights on KISW and been Assistant MD and the station’s Digital Captain since 2015.

“I am extremely proud to elevate these two tremendous leaders who have already contributed much success to KISW and reward their hard work and dedication,” said ENTERCOM SEATTLE Sr. VP JACK HUTCHISON. “I have full trust in RYAN and TARYN’s ability to lead this iconic brand celebrating in its 50th year in SEATTLE and beyond.”

CASTLE said, “I’d like to thank DAVE [RICHARDS], JACK and PAT [PAXTON] for entrusting me with this legendary brand. This radio station and this staff mean the absolute world to me and I’m stoked for the opportunity to continue the legacy of the NORTHWEST’s most entertaining radio station.”

“Joining this team eight years ago was an absolute dream come true, and that dream continues with the incredible honor of growing my career at this legendary radio station,” said DALY.

CASTLE, who joined ENTERCOM in OCTOBER 2003, will also continue as Brand Manager for sister station Classic Rock KGON/PORTLAND, and DALY, who joined KISW in 2013, also currently serves as the Social Media Director for the company’s entire SEATTLE cluster.

« see more Net News