DIP Filings

ALPHA MEDIA has filed the paperwork with the FCC to put all of its stations into debtor-in-possession status. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and reorganization earlier this year (NET NEWS 1/25).

In other filings with the FCC, applying for an STA was iHEARTMEDIA's IHM LICENSES, LLC for Sports KJR-A/SEATTLE, looking to operate with method of moments model-derived parameters in order to measure and relicense the station with new parameters after the detuning of a nearby tower left KJR's patterns still distorted.

REAL LIFE BROADCASTING has closed on the sale of Top 40 WIFI-A/FLORENCE, NJ and W225DJ/BURLINGTON, NJ to MIGUEL AMADOR's RITMO BROADCASTING, LLC for $275,000.

And VINTAGE RADIO ENTERPRISES, L.L.C. has closed on the sale of Adult Standards WAKV-A-W255DF/OTSEGO, MI to QUINCY-RICHARD LLC for $85,000.

