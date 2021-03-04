Campbell

NASHVILLE-based music publishing and management company BANNER MUSIC has signed Pop singer, actor and model WALKER CAMPBELL to a management deal. BANNER's CAMILLA KLEINDIENST will serve as his personal manager. CAMPBELL has worked with BANNER MUSIC before, releasing a CHRISTMAS song this past DECEMBER. He's currently tracking songs in the studio, and will release more new music this year.

"I believe in WALKER CAMPBELL," said KLEINDIENST. "I love it that he and his family think enough of me to bring me on as manager. Big things are coming for WALKER CAMPBELL, and I think we all will be amazed at what he can do."

"I'm excited that BANNER MUSIC has vision and faith in me to help my dreams come true,” added CAMPBELL.

« see more Net News