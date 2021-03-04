New KTIS PD Matt Deane

NORTHWESTERN MEDIA Contemporary Christian KTIS/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL has made two changes. Former PD KEITH STEVENS moves into full-time Mornings and MATT DEANE has been named the new PD. DEANE is coming from the Station Manager position at NORTHWESTERN MEDIA Contemporary Christian KNWS (LIFE 101.9)/WATERLOO, IA.

“What an amazing privilege it is to be joining the KTIS team,” said DEANE. “God is using this ministry in big ways in the TWIN CITIES, and I am so excited to have a front row seat to see what He will do in the months and years to come.”

“I’ve enjoyed serving as PD of 98.5 KTIS for over 10 years,” said STEVENS. “It has been fun to see KTIS grow and reach people for Christ. I’m looking forward to focusing my efforts on continuing to wake up MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL as KTIS’ morning show host.”

