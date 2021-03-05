iHEARTMEDIA's Top 40 WHYI (Y100)/MIAMI will celebrate "International Women's Day" with an all-female programming lineup on MONDAY, MARCH 8th beginning at 9a (ET). ELVIS DURAN will kick off the celebration of music from all female pop artists.

In a company statement, officials said, "In celebration of 'International Women’s Day' on MARCH 8th, from 5p to 6 (ET), iHEARTMEDIA broadcast stations including Y100 will devote the hour to playing the biggest hits and new music from today’s female artists. The radio takeover will be followed by a live one-hour special stream of “iHEARTRADIO Presents SeeHer Hear Her: Celebrating Women in Music” on iHEARTRADIO’s YOUTUBE and FACEBOOK pages on MARCH 8th at 8p (ET) (available on demand through MARCH 14th). The event will feature guest interviews with GWEN STEFANI, CARDI B and KELSEA BALLERINI.

TAYLOR JUKES, Program Director for Y100 said, “We are so excited for Y100 to spend an entire day devoted to highlighting incredible women in Pop music and media."

Fans can listen to Y100 on 100.7 FM or the station’s website, as well as on iHeartRadio.com.

