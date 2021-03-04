Carton and Roberts

ENTERCOM Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK's CRAIG CARTON and EVAN ROBERTS will be simulcasting part of their show on regional cable network SNY. CARTON and ROBERTS announced the simulcast at 5p (ET) THURSDAY (3/4), with CARTON suggesting that ROBERTS head to a drug store to buy makeup for the TV edition.

The simulcast, projected to start on MAY 3rd, will simulcast the 4-6p (ET) hours of the show. CARTON called the move "the next level of our evolution."

"'CARTON & ROBERTS' has quickly connected with audiences by providing a unique daily sports conversation experience," said SVP/Market Mgr. CHRIS OLIVIERO. "WFAN has a long and storied history of bringing sports radio to life visually and we’re honored to join with SNY to expand CRAIG and EVAN's reach onto more screens, more devices and, of course, still in your car."

"We are excited to partner with WFAN to bring 'CARTON AND ROBERTS' to SNY. CRAIG and EVAN are engaging, insightful and know their NEW YORK sports,” said SNY Pres. STEVE RAAB. "The addition of this simulcast not only enhances our daily television line up, but it elevates NEW YORK sports news and entertainment programming for a very passionate fan base."

« back to Net News