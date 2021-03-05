Two Great Sessions!

Kelly 'K3' Doherty Moderates Two Sessions

KELLY "K3" DOHERTY, proprietor of TheImagingHouse.com, will oversee two tight sessions packed with knowledge -- you can watch/listen and soak it up!

Production/Imaging - The Best Audio You've Ever Heard

It's the personality of your radio station, podcast and everything audio! Join K3, STAXX and JOHN FROST as they host an audio masterpiece theater. Promos, sweepers and bits worth stealing from the pros who created them. Such great audio, lots of these were repeatedly requested by listeners. Past ideas worth recycling and current audio you've yet to steal!

VO/Imaging - Our First All-Female VO Panel

The power of VOICEOVER. Join K3, JEN SWEENEY and RENA-MARIE VILLANO as we dive into all things VO. Three of the funniest and most experienced badass women in the field share stories and ideas to get the most out of YOUR voice. Hear their best produced pieces, weirdest VO stories and the journey behind the mic. They're the voices in our head. Find out why they like living there!

