Q4 Results

SALEM MEDIA GROUP fourth quarter 2020 consolidated revenue fell 0.2% year-to-year to $64.5 million, with net income jumping from a loss of $4.5 million to a gain of $7.8 million (-17 to 12 cents/diluted share) and EBITDA up 42.1% to $9.8 million (but Adjusted EBITDA down 3% to $9.9 million).

Net broadcast revenue fell 4.8% year-to-year to $48.1 million (same station down 4% to $47.7 million). Digital media revenue rose 14.5% to $11.2 million, while publishing revenue rose 19% to $5.2 million.

2020's income included $200,000 of net loss on disposition of assets and a non-cash compensation charge related to stock options, while 2019's income was hit by a $2.4 million impairment charge for goodwill, a $1 million impairment charge on masthoods and broadcast licenses in the TAMPA market, a $1.1 million net loss on the disposition of assets including WBZW-A/ORLANDO, offset by a $500,000 reduction due to reconciliation of actual closing costs and assets, a $1.2 million gain from a note buyback, and a $200,000 non-cash compensation charge related to stock options.

