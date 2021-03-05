Jona Denz-Hamilton

ALPHA MEDIA SAN JOSE celebrated the 25th anniversary of KBAY/SAN JOSE radio and community member JONA DENZ-HAMILTON.

ALPHA MEDIA SAN JOSE Content Director DAVE NOMME commented, “JONA is a real local treasure as a radio personality and through her involvement in our community, Since joining KBAY in MARCH1996, she continues to entertain our listeners with compelling local content and stories and hosts the 'Classic Countdown' daily music feature. She serves our community with involvement in local charities and community events. BAY FM will honor JONA with a special on-air presentation on MARCH 4th.



Prior to joining KBAY in 1996, JONA was an on-air talent at multiple stations in northern CALIFORNIA, including SAN JOSE and SACRAMENTO.

