Special Programming March 6-8

ENTERCOM's Alt stations will celebrate INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY beginning this SATURDAY, MARCH 6th through MONDAY, MARCH 8th with special "WOMEN OF ALTERNATIVE MUSIC" weekend programming, highlighting songs and hearing from iconic female voices who helped shaped the genre.

AMY LEE of EVANESCENSE, HAYLEY WILLIAMS of PARAMORE, LZZY HALE of HALESTORM, LAUREN MAYBERRY of CHVRCHES, and FLORENCE WELSH of FLORENCE + THE MACHINE are showcased as 5 powerful women leading rock bands on RADIO.COM's Alternative platform.

"We’re celebrating INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY with a long extended weekend (through MONDAY) dedicated to women in alternative music highlighting the artists who have helped shape the genre, instrumental women from BLONDIE to BILLIE EILISH," said ENTERCOM SVP/Alt Programming/Format Captain MIKE KAPLAN.

