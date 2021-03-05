Curtis

CURTIS MEDIA News-Talk WPTF-A-W253CY-W254AS-W298DB/RALEIGH owner DON CURTIS' SUNDAY night Oldies show is moving from WPTF to sister Oldies WPTK-A-W284CP-W224DK-W227CZ (JUST RIGHT RADIO) after SUNDAY's show (3/7), reports the DURHAM HERALD-SUN.

CURTIS has hosted "SUNDAY NIGHT HALL OF FAME" 8p-midnight (ET) SUNDAY nights on WPTF since 1996. The show will be renamed "SOLID GOLD HALL OF FAME" and will be syndicated to other stations, with a wider playlist adding more recent Classic Hits.

