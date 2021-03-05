Kreutzian

SPECTRUM REACH/MINNEAPOLIS Dir./Sales TOM KREUTZIAN has joined TOWNSQUARE MEDIA as Market Pres./Chief Revenue Officer for the FARIBAULT-OWATONNA, MN cluster, including Classic Hits KRFO-A, Classic Country KDHL-A, Country KRFO-F (KAT KOUNTRY 105), and Classic Rock KQCL (POWER 96).

TOWNSQUARE Regional VP KELLY QUINN, to whom KREUTZIAN reports, said, “There is an immense opportunity to partner with local businesses in this area stretching far south of the TWIN CITIES, which composes a large population base, We are already super-serving some of these areas with outstanding community involvement. And now, under TOM’s leadership and with his digital acumen, we will be able to not only better leverage our recently upgraded radio signals, but also better prescribe our incredible digital solutions, providing our business partners a fantastic path to growth.”

“I am so excited to be a part of TOWNSQUARE MEDIA,” said KREUTZIAN. “Their dedication to the local communities they serve is outstanding and I can’t wait to be a part of that local focus in FARIBAULT and OWATONNA.”

TOWNSQUARE COO/Local Media ERIK HELLUM added, “We made the strategic decision that the FARIBAULT-OWATONNA market needed a dedicated local Market President in order to best serve our local team, our community and our clients, and with TOM’s local roots and extensive media experience, he is absolutely the right person for that job. We are so glad to have TOM on our team.”

