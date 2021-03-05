Today

Women are also the focus at COX Top 40 WBLI/LONG ISLAND, NY, as the station celebrates "International Women’s Day" by presenting BLI’S 24 HOUR WOMEN IN POWER. BLI will play 100% female artists in “Power Rotation” for twenty-four hours.

VP/GM KATELIN TINLEY said, “Our purpose at CMG/LONG ISLAND is to improve lives by informing, entertaining and elevating our communities. In honor of International Women’s Day, we are celebrating with our listeners by playing female pop songs highlighting all of the great female talent in our industry, and inspiring women in our community.”

“We’re excited and proud to present this event to our listeners,” said Dir./Branding & Programming JEREMY RICE. “These women deserve to be celebrated as much of their music has been topping the charts for years. The most amazing part of this, is that most of these artists are already currently being played in power rotation at the station and that’s a testament to how talented and important female artists are to the music industry today.”

