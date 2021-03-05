John Reed

JOHN REED shares with ALL ACCESS, "I will be joining COX MEDIA as a Multi-Media Producer, responsible for creating original video content for the entire company on the national side under the direction of ZAC MORGAN, the Digital Audience Development Manager."

REED will be based in MIAMI, and working with corporate in ATLANTA.

"MIAMI has become a hotbed for celebrities and I look forward to leading the charge like I did at BET and iHEART RADIO over the years," added REED.

His start date is MONDAY, MARCH 8th.

