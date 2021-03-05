WONU Chicago

OLIVET NAZARENE UNIVERSITY Contemporary Christian WONU (89.7 SHINE.FM)/CHICAGO has partnered with BIBLE LEAGUE INTERNATIONAL on a new initiative called THE TRUTH MISSION. WONU GM BRIAN McINTYRE said, "We want to get a BIBLE into listener's hands as quickly as possible as they're searching for the truth." THE TRUTH MISSION allows listeners to text the word “TRUTH” to request a BIBLE and select resources to help them in their faith journey.

