-
Westwood One Podcast Network Debuts 'Just Getting Started With Rich Eisen'
March 5, 2021 at 8:16 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
The first new original podcast under NFL NETWORK host RICH EISEN's deal with the WESTWOOD ONE PODCAST NETWORK is a self-improvement series looking at how successful people got their start.
"JUST GETTING STARTED WITH RICH EISEN" is launching TODAY (3/5) with MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY as the debut guest. Guests scheduled for the coming weeks include "SHARK TANK" panelist and FUBU founder DAYMOND JOHN, journalist SOLEDAD O'BRIEN, and entrepreneur GARY VAYNERCHUK.
EISEN moved hs podcast activities to WESTWOOD ONE in a deal signed in DECEMBER.