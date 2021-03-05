New Data Available

Ten music groups in the UNITED STATES have updated their interactive site, 50 STATES OF MUSIC (50statesofmusic.com). Originally started in 2019, the site shows the financial and cultural contribution of the U.S. music industry in each of the 50 states.

One of the site's features is its compilation of new data by ECONOMISTS, INC. that points out that the music industry collectively supports nearly 2.5 million jobs and contributes $170 billion in GDP annually to the country’s economy. In response to the COVID crisis the website also includes a list of clubs and music venues – creating a roster of local institutions that anchor music communities across the country.

In a joint statement, the groups commented, "It is widely known that music contributes to our lives in meaningful ways. It comforts us in times of sorrow and punctuates moments of joy. What is less known, however, is the tremendous value music provides to towns and cities across AMERICA in the form of jobs, community, culture, and revenue. We hope that policymakers, fans and artists everywhere will continue to use this site as a resource to better understand and appreciate the full breadth of music’s impact on every community."

The 10 organizations that contributed to the site are AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT MUSIC (A2IM), AMERICAN SOCIETY OF COMPOSERS, AUTHORS AND PUBLISHERS (ASCAP), BROADCAST MUSIC, INC. (BMI), GLOBAL MUSIC RIGHTS (GMR), NATIONAL INDEPENDENT VENUES ASSOCIATION (NIVA), NATIONAL MUSIC PUBLISHERS ASSOCIATION (NMPA), THE RECORDING INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA (RIAA), SCREEN ACTORS GUILD - AMERICAN FEDERATION OF TELEVISION AND RADIO ARTISTS (SAG-AFTRA), SESAC and SOUNDEXCHANGE.

