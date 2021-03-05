Womack

Country group LONESTAR has welcomed TEXAS native DREW WOMACK as its new lead singer following the departure of RICHIE McDONALD (NET NEWS 3/4). WOMACK is multi-award-winning singer-songwriter who was a quarter of the group SONS OF THE DESERT in the late '90s and early 2000s, when they were signed to SONY MUSIC's EPIC RECORDS and then UNIVERSAL's MCA NASHVILLE.

“I can’t adequately express just how excited I am to join these guys and create and make music with DEAN [SAMS], KEECH [RAINWATER], and MICHAEL [BRITT]," said WOMACK. "I’ve known and respected them since [SONS OF THE DESERT] played the same circuits, and it’ll be an honor to be on stage with them.”

The group will continue to be managed by COREY WAGNER at SHELTER MUSIC GROUP and booked by NICK MEINEMA.



“We are thrilled to have DREW joining us," LONESTAR shared in a joint statement. "We have been friends and have admired his work and outstanding voice for many years. It will be an exciting new chapter in our storied career and know he will be welcomed by the industry and fans alike. Fans will hear more than 22 combined hits, between the amazing catalog of LONESTAR and SONS OF THE DESERT, and even hit songs written by DREW for such iconic Country artists as KENNY CHESNEY."

« see more Net News