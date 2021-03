Proposed Fine

The FCC closed out the week with another proposed fine for a late license renewal application.

The latest fine proposal assesses a $1,500 fine against CLINTON EDUCATIONAL ASSOCIATION for a late filing at low power FM KXJX-LP/CLINTON, IA. The application was due on OCTOBER 1, 2020 but was filed on DECEMBER 28, 2020 with no explanation offered.

