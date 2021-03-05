Matthew West & Carly Pearce

Five-time GRAMMY® nominated singer/songwriter MATTHEW WEST and chart-topping CMA AWARDS® winner and three-time ACM® AWARDS nominee CARLY PEARCE teamed up for a duet version of WEST's No. 1 Contemporary Christian radio single, "Truth Be Told."

WEST shared, "I’m honored to have CARLY join me on this new version of 'Truth Be Told.' Since her first single, 'Every Little Thing,' I’ve been a huge fan. There’s an honesty in her voice that convinces you she’s not just singing, she’s feeling every word she’s singing. It was a special thing to hear that same honest vocal delivery brought to this song about being honest. I’m so excited for the world to hear this duet."

You can hear the song and watch the video here.

« see more Net News