Porkchop & DJ Angelbaby

RADIO ONE Urban WERQ (92Q)/ BALTIMORE will debut “THE A.M. CLIQUE WITH PORKCHOP AND ANGELBABY” morning show on MONDAY (3/8). The show will air 6-10a (ET)

GM HOWARD MAZER said, "PORKCHOP and DJ ANGELBABY are two very strong radio talents who have an authentic connection to their audience, and I am confident that the show will be a huge draw for the local listening audience."

PORKCHOP is an 18-year radio veteran known in the BALTIMORE community. The late KHIA "K-SWIFT" EDGERTON gave him his start on 92Q as the producer of "OFF THE HOOK RADIO" WITH REGGIE REG. His resume includes co-host of WERQ’s "RAP ATTACK," "THE BIG PHAT MORNING SHOW," and the "ANIMAL HOUSE."

DJ ANGELBABY began her career in WASHINGTON DC. She was host for The BET MUSIC MATTERS CONCERT SERIES, guest host/correspondent for BET NETWORKS, a Dj for the COORS LIGHT SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL series, Dj for NIKE'S ANNUAL WOMEN'S HALF MARATHON, and serves as the official DJ for national recording artist KASH DOLL. DJ ANGELBABY is a VIOLATOR ALL-STAR DJ, a HOWARD UNIVERSITY graduate, and a DELTA SIGMA THETA SORORITY member.

She's also founder of URBAN ARTEMIS, a non-profit organization geared towards uplifting and educating the youth with a special interest in mentoring.

