McEntire (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

REBA McENTIRE has struck a deal with LIFETIME television network for two upcoming films. McENTIRE will produce and star in both projects with filming kicking off this spring, according to DEADLINE and other sources.

The first movie, "CHRISTMAS In Tune," will tell the story of BELLE, a Marketing Executive who tries to reunite her estranged parents as a musical duo. The movie will be included in the network's 2021 holiday slate and feature an original holiday song by McENTIRE.

Details surrounding the second film have not been released, however, it is expected to be a part of LIFETIME's annual "It’s a Wonderful LIFETIME" slate. The release date has been projected for 2022.

“REBA has been a creative force in both music and television for many years," said EVP/Limited Series & Original Movie Acquisitions for Lifetime and LMN TANYA LOPEZ. "We are thrilled to have her on board to produce and star in not just one – but two movies for us. REBA has been part of LIFETIME’s air many years ago and we can’t wait to welcome her back."

« see more Net News