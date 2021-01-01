A Celebration Of Sorts

UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA Triple A WXPN/PHILADELPHIA is planning a special day of programming on MARCH 16th. SONGS THAT GOT US THROUGH THE YEAR will feature music that WXPN listeners chose to listen to during the first year of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. MARCH 16th, 2020 is when it all began.

WXPN said it will play listener-chosen “songs that brought comfort, connection, strength, inspiration, or joy, or maybe even got them on the virtual dance floor during this challenging year.”

To help WXPN build this one-of-a-kind day of music, listeners are asked to submit one song that has meant the most to them during the past year, and why. Submissions can be made until MIDNIGHT on THURSDAY, MARCH 11th here.

