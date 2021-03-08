-
KRSK (105.1 The Buzz)/Portland Ready For 'Leading Ladies Live W/Liz'
March 8, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
-
ENTERCOM Hot AC KRSK (105.1 THE BUZZ)/PORTLAND has a cool event coming up MONDAY (3/8) as part of the station's celebration of INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY. 105.1 THE BUZZ is doing a free virtual concert featuring AVA MAX and BRYNN ELLIOTT and hosted by morning co-host LIZ.
The show will also be available throughout the remainder of MARCH on the station's site beginning MARCH 8 at 6p (PT).