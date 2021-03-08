Leading Ladies Live

ENTERCOM Hot AC KRSK (105.1 THE BUZZ)/PORTLAND has a cool event coming up MONDAY (3/8) as part of the station's celebration of INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY. 105.1 THE BUZZ is doing a free virtual concert featuring AVA MAX and BRYNN ELLIOTT and hosted by morning co-host LIZ.

The show will also be available throughout the remainder of MARCH on the station's site beginning MARCH 8 at 6p (PT).

« see more Net News