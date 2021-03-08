shesaid.so x Kitsune x Bandsintown

In celebration of INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY, BANDSINTOWN, KITSUNE MUSIQUE and SHESAID.SO are bringing together a community of female artists coming from different countries to pay a tribute to women by women with a 24-hour mix on MONDAY (MARCH 8th) on BANDSINTOWN's TWITCH channel, followed by the release of a companion compilation the following day (3/9) on KITSUNE MUSIQUE's SOUNDCLOUD channel, starting at 4a (PT).

Among the artists scheduled to DJ are YONYON, DJ KADE, BANGA, STEPHSEEKS, WHITNEY ABSTRAKT, SHACIA PÄYNE, SAHAR HABIBI, SUJIN, BUTTA B, SHIORIYBRADSHAW and JI NA.



A SHESAID.SO x KITSUNE WOMEN'S DAY FUND has been created and will provide hardship payments of up to €250 each to freelancers, contractors and artists in the independent music industry whose income has been severely affected due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. The fund will support creators and executives from the shesaid.so community that have lost committed income or have not been able to secure novel paid work in 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic. For more information on how to apply check out the shesaid.so website.

Commented SHESAID.SO founder ANDRESE MAGDALINA "SHESAID.SO is proud to partner with KITSUNE MUSIQUE to celebrate INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY with what we both know best: music. What's special about our collaboration in 2021 is how diverse and global our guest artists are, in true reflection of both our communities.



"We are very excited to partner with BANDSINTOWN who, via their TWITCH channel, will enable us to reach an even wider audience at a time when physical gatherings & supporting touring artists is still not possible. With the pandemic disproportionately affecting women and gender minorities in our business, we hope that the funds we raise with our partnership will provide much needed support to the shesaid.so community worldwide."

« see more Net News