Keene

WOODWARD COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk WHBY-A-W278AU-W292F-W292DR/APPLETON, WI midday "THE GOOD NEIGHBOR SHOW" host KATHY KEENE is retiring after almost 40 years, effective MAY 28th. KEENE joined WOODWARD in JANUARY and began hosting "THE GOOD NEIGHBOR SHOW" on SEPTEMBER 6, 1981.

KEENE said on FRIDAY's show, “Time has come for me to leave my career in radio. It’s been 40 years and it’s been a great 40 years, let me tell you. I have met so many wonderful people along the way. I have spoke with thousands of people; authors, teachers, historians, community leaders, artists and entertainers, experts in every imaginable field. And you, the GOOD NEIGHBOR listeners have always been a large part of the essence of the show. And I will miss you.”

