In case you missed the ALL ACCESS BULLETIN late FRIDAY (NET NEWS 3/5), STEVE GREENBERG, who founded the S-CURVE label in 2000 with THE BAHA MEN's "Who Let The Dogs Out" and has gone on to work with everyone from HANSON and FOUNTAINS OF WAYNE, to BETTY WRIGHT and JOSS STONE, has left BMG. The label will be absorbed into BMG RIGHTS MANAGEMENT, which bought it and the publishing company from GREENBERG in 2015.

Some of the artists on the S-CURVE roster include AJR -- whom he'll continue to manage -- ANDY GRAMMER, LESLIE ODOM, JR and WE THE KINGS, among others.

The noted pop scholar and "Speed Of Sound" podcast host served as an executive at MERCURY RECORDS (where he brought HANSON to the label) and President of COLUMBIA RECORDS.

Noted BMG President Of Repertoire & Marketing, LOS ANGELES & NEW YORK. THOMAS SCHERER, “We are grateful for all STEVE has accomplished during his time with BMG, wish him the best and look forward to continuing our work together in his next chapter.”

AJR, whose “Bang” is climbing the radio airplay charts, will release a new album MARCH 26th.

