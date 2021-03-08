Britney Spears: Free All Weekend (DFree/Shutterstock.com)

MG BROADCASTING Top 40 WKHQ (106 KHQ)/CHARLEVOIX, MI, wanted to #FreeBRITNEY., so they spent last weekend paying tribute to the pop idol.

Following up FX's popular new documentary, the station was determined to make the beleaguered pop star BRITNEY SPEARS "free" all weekend.

MGB VP Programming and KHQ PD ROBBY BRIDGES declared it #FreeBRITNEY Weekend. “We played a whole lotta BRITNEY on-air and on our free mobile app, so if you’re a fan use the #106KHQFreeBRITNEY hash-tag and let her know you’re listening!”

