ALPHA MEDIA Top 40 WDJX (99.7 DJX)/LOUISVILLE raised $102,573 during its 12th NORTON CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL radiothon.

The hospital will receive much-needed help in battling cancer, heart conditions, and other diseases and injuries this year. The station spent the past two days sharing heartfelt stories of patients and families impacted by the hospital while taking donations from listeners.

NORTON HEALTHCARE Chief Development Officer LYNNIE MEYER, commented, “This community does an amazing job of rallying around NORTON CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL and our mission to provide the best care for all kids and their families. We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support.”

WDJX on-air personality BEN DAVIS, co-host of the "BEN DAVIS & KELLY K Show" added, "For the 12 years we've been doing the radiothon, we've been lucky enough to watch the community pull together and support NORTON CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL and the life-saving work they do on a daily basis. This past year has been a challenge for everyone and I couldn't be more proud of how our listeners rallied and made this an incredible success! The real winners are the children."

The radiothon, held in partnership with the CHILDREN'S MIRACLE NETWORK, has helped raise nearly $2 million over the last dozen years.

