DICK SMYTH, the colorful Canadian radio news anchor and commentator, died SATURDAY (3/6) in HUNTSVILLE, ON at 86, reports the CANADIAN PRESS.

SMYTH, one of CANADA's most recognizable and controversial radio news commentators, was an anchor and News Director from 1956 through 1969, including the establishment of the station's legendary "20/20 News," at Top 40 outlet CKLW-A/WINDSOR-DETROIT, leaving "THE BIG 8" for an 18-year stint as News Director post at CHUM-A-F/TORONTO. While at CHUM, he added television news commentaries on sister CITY-TV's "CITYPULSE" newscasts. In 1987, he joined crosstown CFTR-A for the launch of its 680 NEWS format, working there and with sister CHFI for ten years until his 1997 retirement. He also wrote columns for the TORONTO SUN.

SMYTH's conservative commentaries ran him into trouble, notably in an incident in which his comment supporting a colleague's assertion that Jewish mothers pressure their children into law and medicine ("there is indeed a disproportionate number of Jewish lawyers, dentists and doctors") led to censure by the CBSC in 1996.

