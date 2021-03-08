Silent For Now

SUMMIT AMERICA has shut down the signal of AC KJUL/LAS VEGAS, at least temporarily, due to financial difficulties.

A message broadcast on the station by host/Pres./GM SCOTT GENTRY said that the station would be turning off the transmitter at midnight SUNDAY (3/7) "for a few months," depending on the LAS VEGAS economy. GENTRY told listeners that the lack of advertising in the pandemic-stricken economy led the station, a rimshot to LAS VEGAS from MOAPA VALLEY, to pull the plug, but added that "we'll be back" once the economy rebounds and advised listeners to try sister Oldies KQLL-A-K272EE (KOOL 102)/LAS VEGAS in the meantime.

