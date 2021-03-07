Kelly

The NEW YORK POST's PAGE SIX is reporting that NEWSMAX anchor GREG KELLY has been hired to host in the 1-3p (ET) weekday slot on RED APPLE MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK vacated by CURTIS SLIWA while he runs for the Republican nomination for Mayor of NEW YORK CITY. The paper, labeling its report as an exclusive, does not indicate whether KELLY is permanently taking SLIWA's place or filling in while SLIWA makes his run for office.

RED APPLE MEDIA owner and WABC afternoon host JOHN CATSIMATIDIS is quoted as saying in a station statement that KELLY, who is reportedly starting his WABC show TUESDAY (3/9), is "dynamic on-the-air, entertaining, and will bring listeners what they want to hear in a style that is uniquely his own." KELLY, a former host of FOX NEWS CHANNEL's "FOX AND FRIENDS WEEKEND" and FOX O&O WNYW-TV (FOX 5)/NEW YORK's "GOOD DAY NEW YORK," gained attention during the 2020 election cycle for being an aggressive defender of President TRUMP and spreading falsehoods about election fraud, picking up audience share for NEWSMAX, ostensibly among conservatives for whom FOX NEWS CHANNEL was not supportive enough of TRUMP.

« see more Net News