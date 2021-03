KKYN

HIGH PLAINS RADIO NETWORK KKYN (KICKIN’ KOUNTRY)/PLAINVIEW, TX has flipped from Classic Country to a more mainstream Country format, the station’s KEN MILLER tells the PLAINVIEW HERALD. The change happened on MONDAY, MARCH 1st.

“Older songs that came out before about 2012 will still be played, just less frequently,” according to the newspaper.

