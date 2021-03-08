Guy Clark in 1974 (Photo: Marshall Fallwell)

A new film that chronicles the relationships among songwriters GUY CLARK, wife SUSANNA CLARK and TOWNES VAN ZANDT will make its debut at SOUTH BY SOUTHWEST (SXSW) this month, and additional screenings will feature Q&A segments with other famed Country singer-songwriters. The film, “Without Getting Killed Or Caught,” was produced and directed by NASHVILLE industry veteran TAMARA SAVIANO and filmmaker PAUL WHITFIELD, and is narrated by actress SISSY SPACEK.

The documentary is based on SUSANNA’s personal diaries, as well as SAVIANO’s 2016 CLARK biography. SAVIANO, who wrote the film with BART KNAGGS, had the full cooperation of GUY CLARK, who sat for numerous interviews. The film also includes recollection from some of CLARK’s friends and musical peers, including RODNEY CROWELL, STEVE EARLE, VINCE GILL, VERLON THOMPSON and more.

It will make its virtual debut at SXSW on THURSDAY, MARCH 18th at 10a (CT). Six additional virtual screenings will take place in MARCH and APRIL, each one featuring a 20 minute Q&A with artists inspired by the 40-year career of GUY CLARK, who died in 2016. They include CROWELL, EARLE, SARAH JAROSZ, KIX BROOKS and others. Find a complete list of screenings and more information here.

