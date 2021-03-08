Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Top 40: Olivia Rodrigo Holds Top Spot; Eilish Top 3; Machine Gun Kelly/Blackbear Top 10; Dua Lipa Top 15; Travis Scott/HVME Top 20; Maroon 5/Megan Lead Debuts

* OLIVIA RODRIGO holds the top spot with "drivers license," for a 2nd week and is +837 spins

* BILLIE EILISH is top 3 and up nearly 900 spins for a second week with "Therefore I Am," up 5*-3*

* MACHINE GUN KELLY & BLACKBEAR hit the top 10 is "My Ex's Best Friend," up 11*-10*

* DUA LIPA is top 15 with "We're Good," up 763 spins and are up 16*-15*

* TRAVIS SCOTT & HVME are top 20 with "Goosebumps," up 21*-19*

* GLASS ANIMALS enter the top 25, up 31*-25* with "Heat Waves" and are +1050 spins

* MAROON 5 and MEGAN THEE STALLION score the top debut at 30* with "Beautiful Mistakes," with 1744 spins

* CONAN GRAY and AJR also score debuts this week

Rhythmic: CJ Holds Top Spot; Ariana Top 3; Cardi B Top 5; BRS Kash Top 15; G-Eazy/Chris Brown, Pop Smoke/A Boogie Top 20

* CJ holds the top spot for a 2nd week with "Whoopty"

* ARIANA GRANDE enters the top 3 with "34+35," up 4*-3* and +473 spins as she attempts to score a chart topper for the song at a second format

* CARDI B is top 5 in just her fifth week on the chart, moving 8*-4* with "Up," at +797 spins

* BRS KASH hits the top 15 with "Th***t Baby (Go Baby)," rising 16*-14*

* G-EAZY and CHRIS BROWN surge into the top 20, rising 24*-18* with "What It Feels Like," up 525 spins

* Also moving into the top 20 and up 382 spins is "Hello" by POP SMOKE, featuring A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE, climbing 25*-20*

* LIL TJAY vaults 36*-24* with "Calling My Phone," featuring 6LACK, up 741 spins

* COI LERAY, FREDO BANG (featuring LIL DURK), DOJA CAT, and TRAVIS SCOTT/HVME debut

Urban: CJ Holds Top Spot; H.E.R. Vaults Into Runner Up Spot; Yung Bleu/Drake Top 3; Pop Smoke Top 10

* CJ is the chart topper at both Rhythmic and Urban for a 2nd week with "Whoopty"

* H.E.R. vaults 7*-2* with "Damage," and is up 790 spins

* YUNG BLEU and DRAKE go top 3 with "You're Mines Still," rising 5*-3* at +513 spins

* POP SMOKE hits the top 10 with "What You Know Bout Love," moving 13*-10* and are +454 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION is nearing the top 10, rising 14*-11* with "Cry Baby," featuring DABABY, up 503 spins

* MORRAY is top 15 with "Quicksand," up 17*-15* and +209 spins

* DABABY goes top 20 with "Masterpiece," leaping 21*-18* with a gain of 385 spins

* SPOTEMGOTTEM also hits the top 20 with "Beat Box," rising 22*-19* and +364 spins

* SAWEETIE and DOJA CAT leap 30*-23* with "Best Friend," up 482 spins

* LIL TJAY has the top debut at 31* with "Calling My Phone," featuring 6LACK, up 551 spins

* MONEYBAGG YO, TY DOLLA $IGN (featuring JHENE AIKO and MUSTARD), and COI LERAY also debut

Hot AC: 24KGoldn Holds Top Spot; Dua Lipa Runner Up; Rodrigo Top 5; Harry Styles Top 10

* 24KGOLDN and IANN DIOR hold the #1 spot at Hot AC with "Mood"

* DUA LIPA is the runner up with "Levitating," moving 3*-2*

* OLIVIA RODRIGO goes top 5, climbing 6*-4* with "drivers license," with a gain of 654 spins

* HARRY STYLES scores another top 10 hit with "Golden," up 11*-10* and is +138 spins

* TATE MCRAE is top 15 with "You Broke Me First," climbing 17*-15* and is +267 spins

* MAROON 5 and MEGAN THEE STALLION also score the top debut at 24* with "Beautiful Mistakes" with 737 spins

* BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON PAAK, and SILK SONIC enter at 37* with "Leave The Door Open"

* THE KID LAROI debuts at 40* with "Without You"

Active Rock: Papa Roach Takes Top Spot; Chevelle Runner Up; Pretty Reckless, Foo Fighters Top 5; AC/DC Top 10

* PAPA ROACH has another chart topper as "The Ending," rises 2*-1*

* CHEVELLE is now the runner up with "Self destructor," climbing 4*-2* and +113 spins

* PRETTY RECKLESS go top 5 with "And So It Went," rising 7*-4* and are +169 spins

* FOO FIGHTERS are also top 5 with with "Waiting On A War," up 8*-5* and +149 spins

* AC/DC are back in the top 10 with "Realize," up 12*-10* and +40 spins

* SEETHER are top 15 with "Bruised And Bloodied," up 16*-12* and +139 spins

* OFFSPRING vault into the top 20 in their second week on the chart, soaring 37*-20* with "Let The Bad Times Roll," up 394 spins

* MYLES KENNEDY and TETRARCH debut

Alternative: Machine Gun Kelly/Blackbear New #1; The Kid Laroi Nearing Top 10; AJR Top 15; Mod Sun Top 20

* MACHINE GUN KELLY & BLACKBEAR take over the top spot with "My Ex's Best Friend," up 2*-1* and +123 spins

* THE KID LAROI is nearing the top 10 as "Without You" goes 12*-11* with a +182 spin gain

* AJR goes top 15 with "Way Less Sad," moving 17*-14* and is up 320 spins

* MOD SUN is top 20 with "Flames," featuring AVRIL LAVIGNE, climbing 21*-20*

* NESSA BARRETT is +154 spins and goes 26*-22* with "la di die," featuring jxdn

* MIKE SHINODA goes top 25, surging 29*-24* with "Happy Endings," featuring IANN DIOR and UPSAHL

* OFFSPRING have the top debut at 32* with "Let The Bad Times Roll," up 268 spins

* THE BLOSSOM enter at 36* with "Hardcore Happy," up 267 spins

* THE HAPPY FITS and FRANCES FOREVER also debut

Triple A: Kings Hold Top Spot; Foo Fighters Top 3; Weezer Top 5; Zach Bryan Top 20

* KINGS OF LEON hold the top spot for a fourth week with "The Bandit"

* FOO FIGHTERS are top 3 with "Waiting On A War," up 4*-3*

* WEEZER sweep into the top 5 with "All My Favorite Songs," rising 7*-4* and are +67 spins

* ZACH BRYAN goes top 20 as "Heading South" goes 22*-19*

* LORD HURON has the top debut at 22* with "Not Dead Yet," up 133 spins

* KALEO, HISS GOLDEN MESSENGER, LAKE STREET DRIVE, and SARA KEYS also debut

