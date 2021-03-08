Sold

BENSON-DUNN BROADCASTING, INC. is selling Classic Country WPYB-A/BENSON, NC to MCLAMB BROADCASTING for $190,000.

In other filings with the FCC, HEMBREE COMMUNICATIONS, INC. is selling Classic Rock WRZR (RAZOR 94.5)/LOOGOOTEE, IN and Country WKLO (REAL COUNTRY 96.9)/HARDINSBURG, IN to DAISY HOLDINGS, INC. for $215,000. LARRY D. HEMBREE is President of both buyer and seller but is reducing his share from 93% to 51%, with STEPHANIE E. HEMBREE taking 49% and ALAN J, WILLIAMS selling his 7% share.

RADIO SOL 92, WZOL, INC. has filed for an STA to operate WYAS/LUQUILLO, PR with reduced power due to transmitter and antenna line problems.

BIRACH BROADCASTING CORPORATION has applied for a Silent STA for KOLE-A/PORT ARTHUR, TX due to transmitter failure.

MY BRIDGE RADIO has requested an extension of its Silent STA for K257GW/NEBRASKA CITY, NE while it coordinates installation of new equipment.

And PROCLAIMING CHRIST'S LOVE MINISTRIES, INC. has closed on the sale of K225AZ/ALAMOSA, CO and K294BO/MONTE VISTA, CO to TURBO TECHNICAL SERVICES for $16,000. The primary station is PHILLIPS BROADCASTING Classic Rock KCRT-F (92.5 THE MOUNTAIN)/TRINIDAD, CO.

