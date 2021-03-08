AM Signal Goes Silent

WNAP, INC. Gospel WNAP-A (GOSPEL HIGHWAY 11)/NORRISTOWN, PA has shut down its AM broadcast signal after selling its transmitter site. The station ended its over-the-air service last MONDAY (3/1) but continues to stream its format online.

In its Silent STA filing with the FCC, WNAP told the Commission, "The licensee is currently examining options with respect to returning the station to the air." The daytimer station in suburban PHILADELPHIA, formerly WNAR and, briefly, WGHW, signed on the air in late 1946 and flipped to the Gospel format in 1984.

