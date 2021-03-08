-
Musician Robert Miller To Launch 'Follow Your Dream' Podcast
March 8, 2021 at 5:35 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Musician ROBERT MILLER is launching a new podcast on pursuing dream careers at any age, inspired by his own story of success in music at an advanced age.
"FOLLOW YOUR DREAM" will debut next MONDAY (3/15) with BRUCE "COUSIN BRUCIE" MORROW as the debut guest, discussing his experience introducing THE BEATLES at SHEA STADIUM and finding out about WCBS-F/NEW YORK's flip from Oldies to Adult Hits while doing a remote for the station. MILLER, known for his band PROJECT GRAND SLAM, will be joined in future episodes by MINDI ABAIR, former CBS marketing chief GEORGE SCHWEITZER, and other guests.