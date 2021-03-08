Debuts Next Monday

Musician ROBERT MILLER is launching a new podcast on pursuing dream careers at any age, inspired by his own story of success in music at an advanced age.

"FOLLOW YOUR DREAM" will debut next MONDAY (3/15) with BRUCE "COUSIN BRUCIE" MORROW as the debut guest, discussing his experience introducing THE BEATLES at SHEA STADIUM and finding out about WCBS-F/NEW YORK's flip from Oldies to Adult Hits while doing a remote for the station. MILLER, known for his band PROJECT GRAND SLAM, will be joined in future episodes by MINDI ABAIR, former CBS marketing chief GEORGE SCHWEITZER, and other guests.

