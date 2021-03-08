International Women's Day Programming

All day today, SAGA AC WZID/MANCHESTER, NH will celebrate International Women’s Day by playing all female artists from 6a-7p.

OM PAT MCKAY said, “It’s going to be really fun doing a day featuring the music of fantastic female artists like ADELE, PINK, TAYLOR SWIFT, KATY PERRY and so many others. But, this goes deeper than the great music for us. I would also point out that WZID is the station it is today because of the contributions from the many intelligent, strong women who work here. It’s about the work of our fantastic female on-air people, including MARGA (center-Morning cohost), HOLLY (top left-morning traffic reporter and show member), HEATHER (bottom right-Middays), PEG (lower left-afternoon cohost) and DELILAH (nights).

« see more Net News