BLOOMBERG RADIO is offering affiliates a special monthlong series of weekday short-form features marking the one-year anniversary of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. "A YEAR LIKE NO OTHER" will launch on MARCH 15th and will kick of with "deep dive" 3-5 minute segments looking at the entire year, then will air one-minute episodes on specific topics. BLOOMBERG RADIO is syndicated by KEY NETWORKS.



“The series will showcase the range of BLOOMBERG’s business journalism and our wide reporting on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects,” said BLOOMBERG Global Head of Television and Radio AL MAYERS. “We look forward to bringing this new content marking the past year to our audience.”

KEY NETWORKS Chief Revenue Officer DENNIS GREEN added, “BLOOMBERG’s news team has once again produced content for our affiliates that provides an in-depth look at a story that impacts listeners across the country. This is the type of service and information that Bloomberg affiliates receive 24/7, 365 that is second to none.”

