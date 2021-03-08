Olivia Yetman

Former RIVER RADIO MINISTRIES WCVO (UPLIFTING & ENCOURAGING 104.9 THE RIVER)/ COLUMBUS, OH Dir./Social Media OLIVIA YETMAN has joined the KILLER BEE MARKETING team as Social Media Content Strategist.

YETMAN graduated form THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY, served as an intern at THE RIVER, and then spent 12 years growing THE RIVER's FACEBOOK page to nearly 300,000 likes. YETMAN started with KILLER BEE MARKETING on MONDAY, MARCH 8th.

« see more Net News