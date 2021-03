St. Patrick’s Day Audio

The BENZTOWN ST. PATRICK’S Day Audiopack is designed to set the mood on-air with over 20 sound effects and musicbeds: glass clinking, beer drinking, pub crawling, partying, IRISH pipes and flutes.

The AUDIOPACK is FREE for Stations to download now through WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17th.



For more information, contact SUSAN AKSU at BENZTOWN sa@benztown.com or (818) 842-4600.

